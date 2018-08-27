ED promises a new Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa is congratulated by Chief Justice Luke Malaba after his inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa was yesterday sworn in as the third President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Second Executive President since the Constitutional amendments of 1987. Mr Canaan Banana was the first ceremonial President from 1980 until 1987 when former President, Mr Robert Mugabe took over as the first Executive President after the Constitution was amended.

Taking oath of office, President Mnangagwa promised a new Zimbabwe in the Second Republic underpinned by servant leadership where corruption and unnecessary bureaucracy in service delivery will not be tolerated.

The Second Republic was born yesterday following President Mnangagwa’s inauguration as the Second Executive President of Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

In the new Zimbabwe, he said, all citizens will be equal before the law and prosecution of corrupt cases will be done without fear or favour.

Addressing a bumper crowd at the giant National Sports Stadium, President Mnangagwa said those appointed to serve in public offices should also adopt his servant leadership approach to transform the country.

“I am your listening President, a servant leader,” President Mnangagwa said.

“In this vein, those who will occupy public office at any level, under my Government will be required to exercise servant leadership in the execution of their duties and to be humble and responsive in their interactions and dealings with the citizenry.

“Equally, the bureaucracy in the Second Republic will be expected to be development oriented, responsive to the people’s needs as well as exhibit high principles of professional ethics and integrity.

“My administration will therefore expect public sector officials to deliver quality and timely services to the people as well as facilitate business, trade and investment. Bureaucratic bottlenecks, unnecessary delays, lethargic and corrupt activities will not be tolerated.

“We must as a society encourage and inculcate the culture of hard honest work. The prosecution of perpetrators of corruption will be carried out without fear or favour. In the Second Republic, no person or entity will be allowed to steal, loot or pocket that which belongs to the people of Zimbabwe. No one is above the law. This is a New Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe we all want.”

President Mnangagwa continued: “As per our pledge during the campaign trail, my Government will be implementing the Constitutional provisions with regards the devolution of Government powers and responsibilities. Provinces will now be expected to plan and grow their provincial economies.

“Economic development at every level is the ultimate goal. I therefore challenge local authorities in the Second Republic, to be the engines of local economic development and growth. My Government will not stand by and watch people suffer due to dereliction of duty, corruption or incompetence within our local authorities.

“It will not be easy, but as the Holy Bible teaches us: ‘For you have need of endurance, so that when you have done the will of God, you may receive what was promised.’

“We have indeed endured; we have toiled; and now as we walk in unity the path that lies ahead, we will reap a better and more prosperous future.

“As I have repeatedly said in the past months, real change does not happen overnight. However, inspired by our national anthem, we must work together, nothing is beyond our reach. With love and unity, we will reach the Promised Land, we will build the Zimbabwe we all want, brick upon brick, stone upon stone.”

President Mnangagwa said he was humbled by the confidence reposed in him by the people of Zimbabwe and would do everything in his capacity to bring positive change in the country.

“I am emboldened and inspired by your collective hopes, dreams and desires; and the trust reposed in me. I will work tirelessly, as a servant leader, to improve the quality of life for all of us,” he said.

“To all my colleagues and other political parties who contested in the just ended harmonised elections, especially those represented in Parliament, I exhort us to commit ourselves to collectively develop our motherland. We are all Zimbabweans; what unites us is greater than what could ever divide us.

“Let me assure you that tomorrow is brighter! Let us look forward to the journey ahead, a journey we will walk together as one people, a united people. A journey of development, progress and prosperity in our New Zimbabwe. Together, let us explore new frontiers in every facet and sphere of our economy and society. Let us endeavour to climb new heights. Let us arise and shine, for indeed our light has surely come.”