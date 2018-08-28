ED poll victory widely endorsed

Felex Share Senior Reporter

The massive turnout of Zimbabweans across the political divide and the presence of several Heads of State and Government at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Sunday is clear testimony that his election victory has been widely endorsed, a visiting Angolan official has said.

Angolan Vice President Bornito De Sousa said this after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila also paid a courtesy call on the President.

Mr De Sousa delivered a special message from Angolan President João Lourenço, who could not attend the inauguration as he was in Germany on an official visit.

“I came on behalf of our President who was on a visit in Germany and the message is to stress the support of President Lourenço, the Government and people of Angola to President Mnangagwa on the victory he has just registered,” he said.

“We could see and testify yesterday the support of the people of Zimbabwe from all social forces, the civic society in general and even opposition parties. Mr (Nelson) Chamisa unfortunately was not there.”

Zimbabweans packed the 60 000-seater National Sports Stadium in Harare to witness the swearing-in of President Mnangagwa as the country’s second Executive President.

Six Heads of State and Government, including African Union chairperson President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Vice Presidents, former Presidents and special envoys from across the globe came to witness the inauguration.

Mr De Sousa said they welcomed the move by former president Mr Robert Mugabe to endorse and congratulate President Mnangagwa.

“We appreciated the message from former President Mugabe and we thank the support of all Sadc countries that were represented here.

“Even the chairperson of the African Union (AU) was here representing the whole continent. We congratulate President Mnangagwa, the Government and people of Zimbabwe.”

Mr Mugabe sent a congratulatory message to President Mnangagwa and sent his daughter, Bona, to represent him at the inauguration.

The former president had aligned himself with MDC-Alliance’s Mr Chamisa before the July 30 harmonised elections, declaring that he would not vote for Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa.

Speaking after his meeting with President Kabila, President Mnangagwa said the DRC leader had come to congratulate him.

“His Excellency (President Kabila) was congratulating the Zimbabwean people for the peace prevailing in the country as well as the smooth inauguration that happened yesterday (Sunday),” he said.