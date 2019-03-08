ED mourns Brig-Gen Munemo

President Mnangagwa consoles the family of national hero Brigadier-General Emilio Munemo at the family home in Hatfield, Harare, yesterday. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (in grey suit), senior Government and Zanu-PF officials were also present

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described the late national hero Brigadier-General Emilio Munemo as a great teacher who educated people on politics, revolution, and the Zanu-PF ideology.

Brig-Gen Munemo passed away on Sunday after a short illness at the age of 64.

He will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre.

Addressing mourners at the Munemo family home in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the nation had lost a fountain of knowledge whose educational legacy was traceable to the liberation struggle.

“Cde Munemo left behind a legacy of education. He was a talented teacher who taught politics, history of the country and the ideology of the ruling party.

“He was a great teacher, very humble, but rich in mind. He appeared simple, but the moment he stood up to give a lecture, the audience would then realise his talent. He was a fountain of knowledge and his teaching prowess will always be remembered,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said hard work and loyalty took him up the ladder in the military ranks.

“Cde Munemo was a dedicated and hardworking cadre. He was so respectful and loyal to the leadership. That is why he rose through the ranks, after joining the army as a lieutenant-colonel,” he said.

Brig-Gen Munemo was one of the founders of Zanu-PF’s Chitepo School of Ideology.

The President said when the party leadership resolved to form the Chitepo School, Cde Munemo’s name was quickly suggested as a great teacher who had the capacity to impart knowledge on the party members.

“When I, and the former president mooted the idea of establishing Chitepo School, we identified the names of those who had deep knowledge of the party ideology and history.

“Cde Munemo’s name was among the first names to be suggested. We felt being a mere card-carrying member without knowledge of the party ideology was not sufficient.

“We identified great teachers who imparted the relevant knowledge on to others,” he said.

The President said the Politburo unanimously declared him a national hero within a few minutes of the discussion.

“When the Politburo sat to deliberate on Cde Munemo’s hero status, a unanimous decision was made within two minutes. We all agreed to confer him with the hero status.

“Your good works will always follow you,” he said.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, on behalf of those who worked with Cde Munemo in the army, friends and relatives, thanked the President for according the selfless liberator, national hero status.

“We want to thank our President for honouring us by declaring our colleague a national hero. He will now be laid to rest together with the rest of other fallen heroes.

“We feel honoured,” said VP Chiwenga.