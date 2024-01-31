ED Mnangagwa High to bring education closer

Construction of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa High School in Ward 13, Mutoko is in progress.

Victor Maphosa recently in Mutoko

Construction of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa High School in Ward 13, Mutoko, has started, bringing a local high school to an area where children have been travelling to neighbouring wards for their A-Level studies.

Material needed for the construction is already at the site, with the first block nearing roof stage.

Travelling long distances to the next high school will soon be history for learners in Ward 13.

Construction of this school came after former Zanu PF Mutoko South Member of Parliament Cde Herbert Shumbamhini appealed to President Mnangagwa for a high school in the constituency. The President heard, and while commissioning the Tabudirira fruit and vegetable processing plant in Mutoko, President Mnangagwa said the school would be built.

Ward 13 community this week expressed their happiness after they witnessed loads of material arriving at the site.

Senior Government officials from Mashonaland East provincial offices toured the construction site this week to assess progress.

In an interview on the sidelines of the tour, Zanu PF Ward 13 councillor Cde Thanks Rombora said the beginning of the construction process was a testimony that the President was a man of his word, and thanked him for the school.

“We welcome this development as it will definitely improve the quality of education in Mutoko. Having the best standards at this school is our objective. We are happy that the President, as always, is fulfilling promises he made to the people.

“We are certain that once the school has more blocks, even enrolment will increase,” he said.

Zanu PF MP for Mutoko South Cde Isaac Taskani said the President is a listening leader and needed to be supported, always. He appealed to the President for a vocational training centre in Mutoko South.

“I want to thank the President for remembering the people of Ward 13 in Mutoko. We really welcome this development.

“I am also appealing to the President for a vocational training centre so that those who would have failed to go to universities can also enroll with vocational training centres. This will ensure youths are occupied and avoid ending up being drug and substance addicts.

Ward 13 resident Mr Rodwell Zinyakasa said construction should be expedited so that learners can be enrolled at the school.

“We are excited, thanks to President Mnangagwa because his intervention has resulted in the establishment of this school. We have been waiting for this development to come and today we are witnessing our dreams coming true.”

Mashonaland East Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa also thanked President Mnangagwa for fulfilling his promise.

“We are here to assess progress on the construction of this school. I am happy that construction has commenced. As you know, good infrastructure is key to quality education. We want to thank President Mnangagwa for fulfilling the promise he made to the people of Mutoko after a request was made to him.

“All the required material is here. Everyone is excited. As you can see, already a block of classrooms has been built and we expect it to be completed by end of February,” he said.