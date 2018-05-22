ED meets Saharawi special envoy

President Mnangagwa chats with Saharawi Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Salek at his offices in Harare yesterday. —Picture by Justin Mutenda

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday received a special envoy from the Saharawi Republic Mr Ouldsalek Salem who briefed him on the latest developments between his country and Morocco.

Mr Salem is the Saharawi Republic Foreign Affairs Minister.

Saharawi Republic was colonised by Morocco and most African countries have backed Saharawi’s quest for independence.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the President at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday, Mr Salem said President Mnangagwa assured him of Harare’s full support.

“The Zimbabwe President is very supportive of that quest for the people of Western Sahara,” he said.

“Polisario Front and Zanu-PF have had a long story of cooperation and we have been fighting together colonialism, apartheid and racism. We look forward to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and the two governments.

“We have historical relations with Zimbabwe. President Brahim Ghali sent me to see President Mnangagwa to tell him about the latest developments on the conflict between our country, the Saharawi Republic and Morocco. Zimbabwe’s stand is very well-known and Zimbabwe’s position is exactly the same of the African Union because the African Union asked Morocco to respect her own borders and the borders of her own neighbours and we appeal to African Union and the United Nations to put pressure on Morocco to end its illegal occupation of our country.”

He continued: “Zimbabwe, as the majority of African countries, is very supportive of that because this is a matter of principle, a matter of dignity for Africa.

“Colonialism era must be ended and we think Morocco must cooperate with the African Union and the United Nations . . . the people of Western Sahara have the right for self-determination and independence.”

Mr Salem said Morocco blocked a referendum that was supposed to be held to determine the future of the people of Saharawi Republic.

“The referendum has been blocked by the Moroccans with the aid of France as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

“That is why the United Nations special envoy ex-Germany president (Helmut Josef Michael) Koh is working today to bring together the two parties Saharawi government and Morocco for negotiations to put to an end to this conflict.”