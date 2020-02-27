ED meets Moza special envoy

President Mnangagwa receives a special message from Mozambican envoy Mr Julio Dos Santos Jane at his Munhumutapa Office in Harare yesterday. — Picture: John Manzongo

Joseph Madzimure and Cletus Mushanawani

A Mozambican envoy, Mr Julio Dos Santos Jane, yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices to convey a special message from President Filipe Nyusi.

Mr Dos Santos Jane said he was in Zimbabwe to deliver a special message to President Mnangagwa, who is the chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

“I was the carrier of a message as a special envoy from Mozambican President to His Excellency, the President of Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“In general terms, what I have conveyed to President Mnangagwa are issues regarding or related to the bilateral co0peration between the two countries.

“As you may know, the cooperation between the two countries are historic relations. They are two-sister countries, sister Republics, therefore, for this reason from time-to-time there is need for exchange of information regarding the cooperation.

“In general terms we did touch on various areas of cooperation.”

The relations between the two countries date from the days of the liberation struggle.

On the economic front, Zimbabwe is getting power from Mozambique to ease load-shedding.

Zimbabwe has obtained an additional 100 megawatts from Mozambique, effective October 1, 2019, as Government continues to address power shortages that have resulted in long hours of load-shedding.

Zimbabwe also relies on Mozambique on transportation of fuel from the Port of Beira through the Feruka pipeline.

Nearly 42 000 tonnes of drought relief maize is on the way from Mozambique to Zimbabwe.

Four trains with 40 wagons each have since been despatched to Zimbabwe, while authorities in Mozambique were loading additional wagons.

One wagon is equivalent to a 30-tonne truck. The movement of grain had been affected by heavy rains in Mozambique.

The situation has since improved as the weather is now favourable for offloading grain from the docked ship.

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique, Douglas Nyikayaramba applauded Mozambican authorities for cooperating with the Zimbabwean team in the movement of the grain.