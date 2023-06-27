ED legacy to continue into future

Masimba Mavaza

Enduring presidential legacies require presidents to do things and express constitutional visions that stand the test of time.

To be lasting, presidential legacies need to inspire subsequent presidents and generations to build on them.

Without such inspiration and investment, legacies are lost and eventually forgotten.

President Mnangagwa has demonstrated how the past affect the future.

We have gone through challenges as a country and the President has managed to navigate us out of the catastrophic situations.

The characteristics and the attributes of Zanu PF and its leader are quoted in resilience.

President Mnangagwa has exhibited characteristics of a successful leader who has a vision and foresee a bright future.

Under his leadership, the nation has shown resilience and this can be used to face and overcome present and future challenges.

President Mnangagwa can be positively remembered in history for improving the country’s conditions.

The President’s developmental concept is not mere intellectual curiosity; it is a key part of understanding presidential decision making and the art of dribbling the catastrophic obstacles.

Problem-solving capacities and the President’s ability to transform the existing institutions are the main determinants of success.

Through his intelligence, the President has made impact in directing the development of the nation.

This is evident through his work during the past five years.

The President’s legacy for now is seen in infrastructure development including road and dam construction.

Selecting a party to lead the country in a period where most countries are going through a recession, needs people to remember that Zanu PF is still standing despite the challenges that may have been faced.

Despite the recent attacks targeted at the President including the Aljazeera documentary on the ‘Gold Mafia’ and price hikes and the ruling party is still standing.

Despite these challenges, the nation has proved that people can unite and stick together under the guidance of President Mnangagwa.

The hard times Zimbabwe went through created this oneness in the times of trouble. The greatest gift that one can have is the spirit of oneness, peace and unity which Zimbabwe is enjoying under the wise guidance of ED.

These experiences have made us realise that the bond of our friendships is through setbacks that crated comebacks. Our setbacks have been a springboard of comeback and this has defined us as the patriots.

Zanu PF is comprised of two liberation movements that became one. Those experiences put Zanu PF together while the opposition MDC has had several splits. They have exhausted the alphabet in 23 years.

This can only show you the strength of oneness and unity in the ruling party.

The President has been a loyal leader throughout this period. The experience he gathered is invaluable.

Steering the country through the hard period of economic blockade is the result of proper statesmanship.

The country was also affected by sanctions, droughts and Covid-19 and the nation has been resilient.

Corruption has also affected the nation. The prompted the President to set up an anti-corruption commission to deal directly with menace.

The President has demonstrated his statesmanship.

Zimbabwe has faced challenges for as long as anyone can remember.

But a major problem faced by many is inability to acknowledge where progress is being made.

Majoring on what is not working properly robs us of the chance to analyse and replicate our successes, and demoralises a populace in dire need of optimism.

It is the President’s view that the jobs and inclusive growth Zimbabwe needs will be driven by investment in infrastructure. ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’ When you can guarantee better lives for people, security becomes a more manageable issue.

Ground-breaking development is possible. Some say the bar is low; possibly, but there is no better time than now to raise it.

More than five years later, ED is doing this on a bigger scale.

This is the first administration in the history of independent Zimbabwe to start and complete and launch the homegrown satellites into space.

Zimbabwe’s satellite, named ZimSat-1, was designed and assembled by three of the country’s scientists who were supported and trained in Japan.

Much is said about how corrupt Zimbabwean society is, borne out by its place in Transparency International’s annual rankings.

Corruption is a serious problem, but the President, is Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption champion. The cancer of corruption requires a cocktail of drugs, some to constrict its blood supply, others to attack the scourge itself. It needs you and me to help the President by giving him another term to see his projects to completion. His vision must be realised and Zimbabwe must benefit from this visionary.

The question is what did Zanu PF gain from the liberation struggle war and these events. This is where we demonstrated bravery.

We won the war and we can fight and win any battle before us.

We have patriotism in us. We have bravery in us. The war exclusively gives us resilience. We have encountered difficulties and we have the capacity to win the battles. The characteristics that were exhibited in the past are now handy. This should never be compared to the (mafikizolo)who are masquerading as politicians.

We stay in power because we stand for a purpose and vision. Those with no vision are standing on weaker grounds. The solidity of the noble ambition is taking power not as an end to itself but as a means to improve life.

President Mnangagwa has sacrificed and knows what is it is to sacrifice.

Before we get into privileges we have to go through adversaries. Before you go high you have to learn to sleep in the trenches.

Many people in the CCC knows nothing about trenches. They came through a bypass to power without going through the trenches. We must guard against those who want power through short cut.

ED has demonstrated that he is the tried and tested leader.

There is no one who gets up to the summit without falling. Every child who is learning to walk has some scratches and bruise.

We cannot concentrate on the negatives. While our enemies are busy castigating Zimbabwe for our currency, Britain will never survive without currencies.

Unemployment in the UK is 8 percent. If it gets 10 percent, it will be dog eat dog. It shows that President Mnangagwa managed to steer the country from the catastrophic conditions.

The opposition can never mention any of this.

There is no single economy on the world that can survive the extent of the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and their duration.

Not only have they been severe but where protracted. The West has triggered every so called multilateral institutions literally they have blocked all sorts of avenues. Any other country would have collapsed if it was to be in Zimbabwe’s situation.

Look at who has ransacked our councils. The MDC in its different formations have destroyed our cities and the Government is busy clearing the debris littered by the CCC in whatever form.

Zimbabwean people do realise that President Mnangagwa is one of the greatest presidents in the nation’s history and needs your vote.

Zanu P, iwe neni tine basa.

[email protected]