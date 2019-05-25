ED in SA for Ramaphosa inauguration

Farirai Machivenyika in Sandton, South Africa

President Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday ahead of the inauguration of the country’s sixth President, Cyril Ramaphosa, today. The ceremony will be held at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

The President was met at Lanseria Airport by South Africa’s Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan, and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi.

President Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) won the elections held on May 8 with a 57,5 percent majority.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), came a distant second with 20,8 percent and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) third with 10,8 percent of the vote.

ANC retained all the eight provinces it held before the elections, while the DA retained its governing position in the Western Cape.

At least 4 500 guests, including Heads of State, representatives from continental regional economic blocs, former liberation movements, the African Union, United Nations, members of the diplomatic corps and eminent persons and former presidents of the Republic have been invited.