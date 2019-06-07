ED in Harare South for clean-up campaign

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is this morning expected to lead the national clean-up campaign at Candy Shops in Southlea Park, Harare South, as Government intensifies efforts to ensure the country has sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems.

Harare South legislator Cde Tongai Mnangagwa confirmed the President’s visit yesterday.

He said after the clean-up, President Mnangagwa will witness the launch of a waste recycling programme by Harare South residents in conjunction with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

“This is a great honour for the people of Harare South constituency to be visited by His Excellency. This is the first time a President has officially visited the area.

“In his 38 years of leadership, President Mugabe never set foot in the area. This shows the extent to which President Mnangagwa is concerned about the livelihoods of people.

“The Head of State and Government will, after the clean-up, witness the launch of a waste recycling project we are doing with EMA where we mobilised women and youths to collect waste materials, which they sell for hard cash.”

Cde Mnangagwa said the President’s visit provided an opportunity for the people of his constituency to interact with the Head of State as well as a platform to seek Government assistance in the regularisation of the area.

“We know that Harare South constituency is one of the settlements facing a plethora of challenges in Zimbabwe and the President will be coming here to get first-hand information.

“So, we are happy that this will be an opportunity for the people to mix and mingle with him for a good cause,” he said.

The process of regularising settlements in Harare South constituency has been on the cards for a long time but with little success.

Once the regularisation process has been concluded, sanity is expected to prevail in the area.

This will also be in line with ZANU-PF’s promise of delivering decent houses to citizens.

The promise was made during the campaign for the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections.

Cde Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is action-oriented, and the regularisation of the settlements is critical for the residents.