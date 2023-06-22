ED has opened democratic spaces, why do religious leaders love ED

Masimba Mavaza

While President Mnangagwa the Zanu PF 2023 Presidential candidate joins masses of believers in their different congregations to worship the living God, Chamisa decides to make the sermon himself.

Watching Chamisa at Mbare Stoddart Netball courts shows the demise of the opposition.

Like a charismatic preacher, he controls the narrative.

Behind him are the brains of the opposition Charlton Hwende, Tendai Biti and many heavyweights rejected by the people they purport to represent yet despite being the brains behind the party, all have been rendered useless because of the dictatorship of one man.

Biti and his followers were warned that Chamisa’s dictatorship knew no bounds.

Chamisa is a pastor, not a power star. Those two rhyme but are not the same. Tsvangirai wreathes in his grave. The ones who formed the party cannot speak and those who dare to speak have been haunted out of the grave train.

The political cemeteries display tall and sticking out tombstones inscribed clearly in deception; ‘Rest in peace Biti, Rest in Peace Mwonzora and Fare thee well Komichi’.

These tombstones are placed close to the real graves of Tsvangirai and Gibson Sibanda and many of those who died after being dribbled by Chamisa.

Those who joined Chamisa from their own parties are either in prison or have had the rug pulled under their feet. Ngarivhume is serving a sentence and surprisingly CCC under Chamisa never stood by him. The same has been done to Job Sikhala.

Those who are not in prison and not chased away from CCC to pave way for pure dictatorship are scared to speak out because the cult of Chamisa rules.

They dare not speak because they will not be heard of ever again. Lilian Timveos and Blessing Chebundo saw the light early and joined the revolutionary party, Zanu PF.

They saved themselves from a murky candidate selection process that was targeting those who threatened Chamisa’s position.

How do you get to this position when an opposition is beholden to one man? Like a sect, they go to the slaughter quietly hoping a protest vote will help them.

If Chamisa can display such audacity before he sets his foot in the State House, what will happen should he get there? God forbid.

Zimbabwe’s opposition is cursed, we are not blessed with a democratic opposition. We have a party with no structures no plan for the nation but a plan for the leader alone and his spokespersons.

Talk of standing by friends Chamisa, will not care for anyone except himself.

We look no further than his discretely fired spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda.

He was dragged from his high-paying position in UK and brought in to be the spokesperson.

Chamisa was forming an old Student Union team.

Then when Sibanda invested his experience and Knowledge in the party he was offloaded at the first hearing of a female voice in the name of Fadzai Nyembesi Mahere.

She brought all the meanings of her names. Joy to the leader and tears to Nkululeko. Elections are fast approaching. Nkululeko Sibanda is now in the dustbin of CCC which is filling very fast.

To understand Chamisa and his constitution-less party, we look at the replacement of Nkululeko Sibanda.

Mahere the personal spokesperson of the CCC shocked the world when she took time to demonise Zimbabwe in Geneva.

One Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said; “When I am abroad, I always make it a rule never to criticise or attack the government of my own country. I make up for lost time when I come home.”

Zimbabweans have seen a crop of people who stand and pledge to soil their country. We have seen people who are so dedicated to make Zimbabwe look evil in the eyes of the world.

Mahere was seeking relevance and building a profile for herself and Chamisa at the expense of her fellow people.

Her fame is written with the blood of Zimbabweans. The CCC makes many feel a little perplexed. It is sometimes saddening to see that some self-proclaimed critics go beyond the limit and start spitting out random things.

Blaming President Mnangagwa’s Government for each and every bad thing happening around us has almost become a trend these days.

The President has been working relentlessly 24/7 without getting even a little bit tired for the past years.

We criticise when things do not work out, or rather when things do not work out the way we want instead of actually doing something of figuring ways out.

In her address, Mahere claimed that in 2021 “I woke up in a security prison in Zimbabwe with no toilet, no water and no undergarment. To claim that she had neither a toilet nor access to water is a hyperbole meant to demonise the Zimbabwean Government when she knows that prisoners have access to toilets and water.

It would be naïve for a person of Mahere’s stature to expect her prison cell to be as luxurious as her en suite bedroom.

As for the claims of going around her cell without undergarment; it is common practice the world over that items of clothing that can be used by prisoners to commit suicide, strangle other prisoners or create ladders to escape are removed from their cells for their own safety.

If she was wearing a type of undergarment that could easily be used for other purposes, no responsible prison officer would let her keep them on her person. But was she even wearing one we do not know.

All this tells us that CCC is not intending to be democratic if God forbids it gets into office.

They have abandoned their slogan that “God is in it” and now resort to purging each other. God will never be in that treachery.

On the other hand, Zanu PF does not only talk, they join the worshippers and worship with them.

This is the reason why the churches adore President Mnangagwa.

If we are serious about our country let us vote for serious people.

Leadership is a serious business. It requires honesty and faithfulness.

It is to that end that the President attends church services and worship with others so did David the King of the Jews and all kings.

Chamisa will not go where God is. He wants God to join him at a yellow rally.