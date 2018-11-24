ED for Mash West ‘Thank You’ rally

Sydney Kawadza Mash West Bureau Chief

All roads this morning lead to Murombedzi Growth Point where tens of thousands are expected to attend Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address in his first “Thank You Rally” after leading the ruling party to a resounding victory in the July 30 harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa is expected to be accompanied by his deputies, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Politburo, Central Committee members and other leaders at the celebrations.

Mashonaland West, which delivered 18 out of 22 seats in the National Assembly during the elections, also gave President Mnangagwa 312 958 votes against MDC-Alliance’s Mr Nelson Chamisa’s 217 732 in the Presidential poll.

The MDC-Alliance won three constituencies, while independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa retained his Norton seat.

In an interview, Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said it was all systems go as the province hosted President Mnangagwa.

“I am certain everything is now in place and we are all set for tomorrow. We have mobilised our supporters and we have all the logistics in place.

“We are ready to meet our leader and, most importantly, we are excited that the President has honoured us by coming to Mashonaland West first.

“We are also happy and we feel humbled and excited that we are hosting him.”

Cde Ziyambi said according to their logistics, at least 40 000 Zanu-PF supporters would be at Murombedzi Growth Point to celebrate President Mnangagwa and the party’s victory in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Mashonaland West province together with Mashonaland Central have over the years formed Zanu-PF’s bedrock leading in mobilising and ensuring victory for the ruling party.