UPDATED: ED files presidential nomination papers

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has successfully filed his nomination papers for the July 30 Presidential elections today at the High Court in Harare.

The papers were filed by the President’s chief elections agent Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi who is also the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Speaking to the Herald after filing the papers, Cde Ziyambi: “We have successfully launched our papers for our Presidential candidate Cde ED Mnangagwa. We, in fact, did a pre-submission yesterday and the papers were duly accepted today.

“We are geared for this election and we are confident of victory. When we visited the Nomination Court we also witnessed several political parties submitting their papers, which is a sign that our democracy has really matured.”

Other candidates who successfully filed their papers were Mr Nelson Chamisa (MDC Alliance), Dr Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T), Dr Noah Manyika (Build Zimbabwe), Violet Mariyacha United Democratic Movement and Dr Joice Mujuru of the People’s Rainbow Coalition.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora said: “The process has so far gone well. The nomination papers of our presidential candidate were successfully filed yesterday.”

He said it was their hope that there will not be too many presidential candidates leading to a bloated presidential ballot paper.

More to follow