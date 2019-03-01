ED engages UN chief

President Mnangagwa welcomes UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr Mark Lowcook at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday. — Picture by Innocent Makawa

Herald Reporter

The United Nations (UN) Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr Mark Lowcock yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at Munhumutapa Offices.

Mr Lowcock, who was accompanied by the UN Resident Coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli, met the President in the presence of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube, among other senior Government officials.

The visit by Mr Lowcock is his first in Southern Africa since he assumed his role in 2017.

In an interview after the meeting, Mr Lowcock said they wanted to launch the Zimbabwe Flash Appeal of about US$234 million for the international community to provide assistance to Zimbabwe.

“We have had an excellent discussion with the President, the Foreign Minister and the Minister of Finance. I want to express on behalf of the United Nations our total solidarity to the people of Zimbabwe in coping with the current economic challenges,” he said.

Mr Lowcock said he briefed President Mnangagwa that they were going to launch the Flash Appeal to provide assistance from international community to Zimbabwe.

The Flash Appeal calls on the international community to further contribute to the aid organisations’ efforts to save lives in response to Zimbabwe’s economic challenges.

Mr Lowcock is expected to meet the diplomatic community, humanitarian organisations and members of the civil society.