‘ED deserves our vote’

Midlands Correspondent

Economic development projects that were carried out in the Midlands Province following the ushering in of the new political dispensation are enough to ensure President Mnangagwa a resounding victory in the July 30 elections. Speaking during President Mnangagwa’s rally in Gokwe on Friday, Zanu-PF Midlands chairperson Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said the province was a “breadbasket of votes”.

He said the attendance by the Gokwe supporters was also a sign of what was coming on election day.

“The response by the Gokwe people alone speaks volumes your Excellency,” he said. “Some slept here and some came from as far as Kabuyuni and travelled long distances just to hear you speak.

“Your Excellency, Midlands Province is a breadbasket of votes, you are rest assured of a victory from the province. We are now awaiting to fill in the ballot basket come July 30.”

Cde Mackenzie Ncube said the province was indebted for the development that it has received since President Mnangagwa took over office in November last year.

“As a province we have benefited immensely after you took over office Your Excellency,” he said. “We benefited a lot in cotton farming through the input scheme which has resulted in a boom in cotton production in the country.”

Cde Mackenzie Ncube said artisanal miners were empowered and that was reason enough for them to vote him into office in the coming election.

“As you know, Your Excellency, the province is a very rich in minerals, especially gold,” he said. “And recently you empowered the artisanal miners by providing them with mining equipment. Certainty, as a province I see no reason why we should not vote you into office.”

Cde Mackenzie Ncube reiterated the need for unity in the party and need to maintain peace for a violent-free election.

“We continue singing the chorus of unity and that of a violent-free election,” he said. “So far, peace has been prevailing in the province and we appreciate that. Let us continue to walk in that path as we seek to deliver a smooth, land sliding victory for the president.”