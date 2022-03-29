ED Cup Sports tournament launched in Masvingo

Soul Mauruka and Faith Duri

A multi-disciplinary sports competition, the ED Cup Sports Tournament has been launched in Masvingo City in a move expected to revive interest and participation in sporting activities in the ancient city.

The inaugural tournament runs in a league format for four months covering disciplines such as volleyball, soccer, tennis, basketball among others with participants drawn from Wards 1 to 10 in the city.

Winners in each category will walk away with $US600 then $US450 for first runners up and $US300 for second runner ups.

The tournament is bankrolled by Masvingo City Deputy Mayor Wellington Mahwende who is also its mastermind.

Speaking during the official unveiling, Deputy Mayor Mahwende says the sports tournament was an opportunity to identify sporting talent while also occupying unemployed youths.

He decried the death of the sporting culture in the city saying tournaments like the inaugural ED Cup will rekindle interest in sport among the urban youths.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira also highlighted the importance of a vibrant sporting regime in the community for being a panacea to stemming drug abuse, especially among unemployed youths.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa also echoed the same sentiments saying a lot of talented youths were idle with their talents because of lack of exposure.

Cde Mavhenyengwa said the ED Cup Sports Tournament would revive interest in sports in Masvingo city.

He also encouraged young people to register and vote in the forthcoming 2023 elections.