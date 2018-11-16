ED commissions police vehicles

President Mnangagwa hands over a police vehicle to Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Monica Mavhunga after a graduation parade at Morris Depot in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by John Manzongo)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned 40 vehicles, the first batch from the 107 that have been bought to enhance the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s operations. The vehicles, comprising 35 pick-up trucks and five lorries, were commissioned at Morris Depot after the Presidential Graduation Parade.

In his address at the graduation, the President said Government was aware of the need to provide police with resources.

“Government recognises the need to urgently address the critical resource challenges in our police force in the discharge of their duties. Notably we are aware of the current challenges being experienced by the ZRP for traffic law enforcement, primarily due to increasing volumes of vehicles on our roads across the country.

“It is saddening and most unfortunate that lives are being lost daily through road traffic accidents,” he said. He added: “Presently, the Police Service Commission has been tasked to craft a budget document which comprehensively covers the needs and requirements of the force.”

The Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Perrance Shiri thanked Government for its support to the police saying the realisation of Vision 2030 was dependent on the existence of a peaceful environment.

“As Government and ministry, we are fully cognisant that the realisation of Vision 2030 is anchored on the existence of a peaceful and secure environment. In this regard, the ZRP as a national law enforcement agency is mandated with ensuring that law and order prevails in the country.

“In this Second Republic, people from all walks of life should be able to go about their business without any fear of crime and hindrance,” said Minister Shiri.

He added that the vehicles would capacitate the police.

“The vehicles constitute the first batch from a total of 109 vehicles recently purchased by Government out of 897 vehicles authorised for procurement to the police.

“As a ministry we are deeply grateful and despite numerous competing demands and profound pressure on the fiscus you have demonstrated unwavering commitment by resourcing the police service with these modern vehicles,” he said.

Minister Shiri said the vehicles would be distributed to remote areas countrywide that have faced perennial transport shortages to attend to crime scenes and carry out other police duties.