ED, Acting President Chiwenga, spend day at farm

President Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Acting President Constantino Chiwenga pose for a photograph with Zimbabwe’s Ambassador for the Women Riders World Relay Natasha Mutsvairo at the First Family’s farm in Kwekwe on Saturday.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday visited President Mnangagwa, who is enjoying his vacation at his Pricabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe.

The two, who, besides being the first and second citizens of this country, are long-time friends. They spent the whole day chatting and touring the President’s farm.

President Mnangagwa is a passionate farmer, with over 350 hectares of soya and about 400 hectares of maize under irrigation.

He has a 405-hectare farm and is renting pieces of land on neighbouring farms.

Pricabe Farm manager, and young brother to the President, Mr Patrick Mnangagwa, yesterday confirmed the surprise visit by the Acting President.

He said the two were relaxed at the farm while talking farming.

“I took the Acting President Chiwenga together with the President on a tour of the farm starting with the soya,” said Mr Mnangagwa.

“We also toured the maize field and the pump station. It was not a planned programme, so the two had time together as they relaxed at the farm after the tour.”

Mr Mnangagwa said Acting President Chiwenga was impressed by the work being done at the farm.

On Unity Day last year, President Mnangagwa hosted over 18 political party leaders under the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) at his farm at their request. The politicians said they were inspired by the President’s farming prowess.