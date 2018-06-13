ED a pro-people leader: War vets. . . as President heads to Masvingo

Elita Chikwati in Gokwe

Zanu-PF secretary for War Veterans Cde Victor Matemadanda has urged Zimbabweans to vote for President Mnangagwa on July 30 as he is an exemplary leader who pursues national interests. He said this while addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Cheziya Community Hall at Gokwe Centre yesterday.

Cde Matemadanda said Zimbabwe used to be under rulers since the Smith regime, and President Mnangagwa was different as he was a leader who considered other people when making decisions.

“There is a difference between a ruler and a leader. Since the Ian Smith regime until the end of the Mugabe regime, Zimbabwe was under a ruler.

“A ruler is selfish and makes decisisons without considering how the decisions will impact on other people’s lives.

“Now we have a leader who is a team player. He is part of the team he leads and we will never go wrong. He is a fellow war veteran. Mugabe was a detainee who refused to become a war veteran that is why he did not understand war veterans’ concerns,” said Cde Matemadanda. He urged people to vote for Zanu-PF.

“This is not the time to belong to the NPF or independent candidates. These were once G40 and Gamatox and will not take us anywhere,” added Cde Matemadanda.

Speaking at the same function, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Cde Owen Ncube urged candidates to campaign peacefully for the ruling party as pronounced by President Mnangagwa.

“You should not vote for NPF as its members, especially Grace Mugabe, insulted people. Vote for a party that has a history and follows proper procedures when rising to power. It was clear from the start that President Mnangagwa would succeed President Mugabe but things had gone wrong and the former president wanted to hand over power to his wife. We could not allow that,” he said.

“We should urge churches, vendors and students from colleges to vote for Zanu-PF.”

Cde Ncube said some independent candidates in Gokwe South and North were on a mission to split votes.

“Let us persuade voters. Independent candidates are holding meetings at night but that will not deter us. Let us be peaceful. All those perpetrating violence do not belong to us. They may be infiltrators bent on tarnishing our party.

When campaigning let us put the President first. Let us vote for the Zanu-PF Member of Parliament, senator and councillors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF leadership in Masvingo has mobilised more than 50 000 people for President Mnangagwa’s rally at Mucheke Stadium on Friday, reports our correspondent Walter Mswazie

Provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said the President’s visit was a crucial one as it was going to invigorate the party ahead of the July 30 election.

“We have mobilised more than 50 000 supporters for President Mnangagwa’s visit on Friday,” said Cde Chadzamira.

He said Zanu-PF was poised for a landslide victory and the leadership wanted to demonstrate to President Mnangagwa that there was unity in the province and the membership was ready for the polls.

“We expect Masvingo to roar on Friday as we welcome our icon. We have everything in place and cannot wait for this important day. He will tour Mashava Mine and the Cold Storage Company before a rally at Mucheke where a full house is expected.

“We also have received enough party regalia for our members as we want to show the world that Masvingo is a one-party province. We are not bothered by other political charlatans who think that they will win seats in Masvingo.

“People know that we are the only party with them at heart as a number of developmental projects have been done for the people in Masvingo. This includes the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam from which 25 000 hectares will be put under irrigation,” Cde Chadzamira said.

Masvingo Urban National Assembly candidate Retired Major Taguma Benjamin Mazarire said the ZANU-PF First Secretary and President’s visit comes at the right time when campaigning for the elections has reached fever pitch .

“We are happy to host our President at this crucial time of campaigning. His visit will ignite more fire within us candidates as we look for nothing short of victory in my constituency and others in the province. I urge all members to come in their numbers to listen to our important guest,” he said.