EcoSure launches new and affordable funeral plan for Government employees

Herald Correspondent

EcoSure has launched an affordable funeral plan for Government employees, with premiums starting from as low as US$2 per month for an individual.

The package, which the company said is meant to ease the financial burden of Government on its employees, covers the principal member, their spouse, an unlimited number of children, their in-laws, as well as family members above the age of 70.

Econet Life’s Chief Life and Principal Officer Mr Godwin Mashiri said government employees can immediately sign up and pay monthly premiums conveniently, via the government’s Salary Services Bureau (SSB).

“We are excited to launch this scheme that is dedicated to Government employees.

“The good news is that we are waiving the usual three months waiting period for those with policies elsewhere,” he said during the launch of the funeral plan in Harare yesterday.

“We will also give a ‘one-month-free’ for our hospital cashback plan and offer free tents and chairs in the first three months if a government staff member has a wedding, memorial, funeral, party or any other event,” Mr Mashiri added.

He said EcoSure’s Government employees offer comes in four packages.

“These range from just US$2 for an individual, without a tombstone; US$3, with a tombstone, and up to $15 for an unlimited family package, without tombstones. Then there is a US$18 package, including tombstones,” Mr Mashiri said.

The life assurance firm has over the past few months been unveiling different products and services to the market. It said its aggressive product launches follow extensive market research that it carried out to establish current and prospective customer needs.

“Our market research into consumer needs, especially in the wake of the gradual economic recovery from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been very insightful, and is what is informing our new products drive,” the company said.

EcoSure, a champion of insurance inclusion, is the biggest life assurer in Zimbabwe by number of lives covered and offers affordable funeral cover with pay-outs of up to US$5,000 per policy, from as little as US$0.50.

The company also works with a wide network of funeral service touch points countrywide, which ensure customer claims are processed quickly at any given time.