‘Economy will improve’

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent

Zanu-PF members have been urged to remain steadfast despite the prevailing temporary economic hardships obtaining in the country.

Speaking during a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting at Victoria Junior School in Masvingo on Sunday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje said people should not lose focus due to the obtaining challenges in the country.

“We urge members to remain focused despite the temporary economic challenges we are facing,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira thanked President Mnangagwa for assisting about 70 families affected by a hailstorm in Chingwizi.

“As Masvingo, we want to thank His Excellency Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa for availing funds which saw families affected by the hailstorm in Chingwizi receiving assistance,” he said.