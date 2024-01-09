‘Economic stabilisation measures pay off’

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The sound economic stabilisation measures introduced under the Second Republic are paying off with household income for rural homes having doubly increased in 2023 compared to the previous year, a report has revealed.

According to the latest Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) 2023 Rural Livelihoods Assessment report, livelihoods has greatly improved under the Second Republic with the majority of rural populace now accessing key basic services within their radiuses.

Inclusion of everyone in the development of the country has always been President Mnangagwa’s thrust through his fruitful mantra of leaving no one and no place behind with the once marginalised communities now at par with others.

The construction of schools, clinics, bridges, dams, roads, registry offices among others has been the new norm under the Second Republic with hunger also being a thing of the past.

In the ZimVac report, it states that household income compared to the base year (2020), incomes for rural households have been increasing.

“There was an increase in income from USD$ 57 in 2022 to USD$ 116 in 2023. Government is encouraged to continue implementing economic stabilisation measures which have resulted in this improvement,” reads the report.

“Government is commended for implementing the necessary progressive policies and creating a conducive environment that resulted in improvements to rural livelihoods”.

According to the report, on agriculture production at least 82 percent of the households grew maize, 41 percent grew groundnuts and 27 percent grew tubers while adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa has been received with at least 47 percent of the households practising it.

In terms of access to agricultural training the report said about 94 percent of the households received agricultural training, an increase from 59 percent in 2022 while access to Agricultural Extension Support 81 percent of the households received extension visits, an increase from 55 percent in 2022.

The Zimvac report also credited the Government for playing a pivotal role in making sure the rural populace have access to critical infrastructure.

“Government continues to ensure that households have access to critical education and health infrastructure as well as health information,” reads the report.

It said in terms of distance travelled to the nearest primary school 73 percent of the sampled households had access to a primary school within a 5km radius while distance travelled to the nearest health facility 53 percent of households traveled less than 5km to the nearest health facility.

As of access to health information and services over 60 percent of the households had access to health information, nutrition information and services of village health workers.

While the country is anticipating to experience a drought season, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara assured the nation that all was in order.

“The grain milling sector is fully geared to adequately provide Maize Meal during this drought season. This is not the first time we have encountered a drought situation.

“From mid-October 2023 to date, we imported 207,000 tonnes. Our Maize Imports are augmenting locally grown Maize. In the past week, we have been working successfully to normally supply maize meal in Harare and Mutare,” he said.