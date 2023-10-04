Econet Wireless shines at National Exceptional Marketing Awards

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominated the National Exceptional Marketing Awards held in Harare last weekend when it won awards in five categories.

The awards saw several corporates and marketing-oriented businesses recognized for their outstanding marketing campaigns and initiatives, including Zimnat, Nyaradzo Group, OK Zimbabwe, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, Delta Beverages, ZB Financial Holdings, Old Mutual, Croco Holdings, Spar Zimbabwe, WesProp and Surface Wilmar, among many others.

Organizers said the National Exceptional Awards, which were hosted by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) and attended by hundreds of marketing professionals and executives, aim to celebrate and reward excellence in the marketing discipline across many sectors.

Econet was recognised for its outstanding performance in the categories of Best Radio Advert, Best Print Advert for its “Hallo 25” anniversary advert. The telecommunications and technology company also won the Best Social Media and Digital Marketing Campaigns, Best Interactive Marketing and Gaming Experience, as well as the Best Promotional Campaign award.

Leading the Econet awards list on the night was the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Douglas Mboweni, who won the Marketing Oriented CEO Award. Econet’s General Manager Marketing, Mrs Tariro Muchena, won the Champion Marketer (Executive) award, while Econet Brand Manager, Mr Kudzai Muneno, won the Brand Manager of the Year Award.

“The Top Brands and Marketing Excellence Awards seek to pick out the outstanding brands and executives pushing those brands countrywide,” said MAZ Executive Secretary Mr Gillian Rusike, highlighted the importance of recognising and celebrating marketing excellence.

“There has been a paradigm shift in the manner in which business is done globally and so has marketing evolved in the past years. There are new focus areas for brands, and we want to celebrate those brands that have managed to stand out,” Mr Rusike said.

Zimnat’s Construction House Status Branding was selected as the Best Outdoor Advert of the Year 2023 followed by the OK Zimbabwe Grand Challenge. Croco Holdings and Surface Wilmar were both in third position.

The Best Website Award went to Croco Motors, followed by Zimnat, while Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe and Nyaradzo Group clinched third position.

Best Customer Experience Award was taken by the Nyaradzo Group, while OK Zimbabwe was the first runner up and Duly Holding Limited and ZB Financial Holding were both second runners up.

National Foods Limited won the Best New Product or Innovation Award ahead of Old Mutual, WestProp and Pure Oil Industries.

The Best Marketing Oriented SME Award went to Powerlive Zimbabwe, while Legacy Car Rental was the first runner up and Best Travel and ClicknPay Africa were tied on third position.

Delta Beverages scooped the Best Corporate Event award while StarFM was awarded Best Marketing Services Supplier Award.

FBC Holdings won the Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award ahead of SPAR Zimbabwe, with Old Mutual and the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) coming in second and third respectively.