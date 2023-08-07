Econet unveils US dollar feature on its YoMix App

Herald Correspondent

In a bold move aimed at enhancing customer experience, Econet has added a new feature on its YoMix mobile application that allows subscribers to buy airtime in United States dollars.

The new feature is available to all Econet customers registered on YoMix.

YoMix is a feature-rich application from Econet that offers a comprehensive range of services addressing the diverse needs of its customers. One of the standout features of YoMix is its capability to allow users to customise their data, voice, and SMS bundles according to their preferences. This flexibility empowers customers to have full control over their mobile usage, ensuring that they only pay for services that truly matter to them.

“The introduction of this new US dollar feature is aimed at providing our customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience in managing their airtime needs,” Econet said, adding that its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in the continuous upgrades and improvements made to the application.

In addition to creating their own preferred US dollar airtime bundles, YoMix also empowers Econet customers to purchase pre-set USD bundles.

Econet said YoMix addresses the issue of choice, convenience and the efficient use of value by the customer. “It is a one stop shop for the customers to buy everything they need according to their preference thereby bringing flexibility,” the company said.

Despite the introduction of the new USD feature, YoMix still retains other features that enable customers to buy airtime in local currency, borrow airtime, and carry out PUK retrieval. The platform also has a gifting functionality, where customers can share personalised bundles with their loved ones.

The application’s user-friendly interface makes it incredibly easy for customers to navigate and personalise their bundles. With just a few taps, users can select the desired amount of data, voice minutes, and SMS, customizing the bundles to suit their unique requirements. This level of customisation ensures that customers no longer have to settle for generic packages.

YoMix, which available on both Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore, is zero-rated. This means that after downloading the app, customers will still be able to use it a no additional cost to them.