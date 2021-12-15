Econet unveils $50 million Christmas promotion

Business Reporter

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has unveiled a $50 million Christmas promotion that will see lucky customers walking away with various prizes, including eight residential stands.

The country’s largest mobile network operator launched the inaugural Christmas promotion last year to appreciate and reward its customers.

Since then, the “IKhisimusi Sifikile, Kisimusi Yatosvika” promotion has become bigger and better.

Navdeep Kapur, Econet’s chief commercial officer, said to qualify for the promotion, customers simply need to recharge their mobile phones with as little as $250 per week, or buy devices from any Econet shop, and stand a chance to win amazing prizes.

“Econet aims at connecting family, friends and loved ones during important periods such as Christmas, and the offers we have put together this festive season will do just that,” he said.

“We are customer-centric and passionate about seizing such opportunities as the Christmas period to reward our customers with amazing prizes,” he said, adding that a focus on customers was one of the fundamentals underpinning everything the business does.

Mr Kapur said Econet had a history of celebrating its customers in unique and inspiring ways, from the time it was founded more than two decades ago.

He said besides the coveted residential stands, some of the prizes to be won this year include television sets, smartphones, laptops, and four-plate gas stoves, among others.

Mr Kapur said a draw will be held every fortnight, with a grand draw to be held at the end of the promotion.

In the true spirit of Christmas, Econet will also sponsor a gospel music show later this month, along with a musical show to promote local artistes on December 31, a day the company celebrates its licensing more than 20 years ago.

On this day, Mr Kapur said the company will also hand out grocery hampers to charity organisations and 80 disadvantaged individuals within the eight regional communities the group operates in.

Mr Kapur said the past two years had been difficult for everyone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore Econet saw it prudent to give back and bring some cheer to its customers by rewarding them.

“We are saying Christmas is here, let’s celebrate, and here is a ‘Christmas Box’ (a Christmas present) that we have prepared for you as Econet.

“We are excited to be involved in this old tradition in Zimbabwe and throughout the world, and to be tapping into the generosity and goodwill that the season represents.”

Mr Kapur said Econet also wanted to express its gratitude to its customers for their support throughout the year “and wish their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and pleasant holidays”.