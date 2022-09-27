Econet shines at the Marketers Awards

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe shined at the 2022 Exceptional Marketers Awards in Harare last Friday by clinching various accolades in the creativity categories, cementing its position as the most innovative company in the country.

The prestigious and professional awards, hosted by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, seek to recognise excellence and innovation within organisations and amoung marketing practitioners, while celebrating organisations and individuals who have pushed their brands towards measuring success through effective running of their marketing plans.

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunication firm won the Best Print Advert of the Year with its scintillating “4G Tasimudza Malevels” campaign, which ran for the greater part of last year.

Econet bagged the second position in the Promotion Campaign of the Year, with its Smart USD Bundles Campaign, and in the Best Jingle/Radio Advert, with the Smart USD Bundle Jingle (Pahushamwari Hwedu).

The company was also second Runner Up in the Social Media & Digital Marketing Campaign, from its Econet Victoria Falls Marathon “Run the Big 3” advert.

“We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards, especially in such a competitive category. Innovating in order to deliver on the needs of our customers and clients has always been our top priority, as well as maintaining the agility and foresight to do so ahead of the game,” said Econet’s spokesman.

He added that creativity and innovation was one of the most important forces in modern business as had the potential to address the biggest challenges of our time even in challenging operating environments.

Econet Wireless, one of the largest listed companies on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalisation, is a diversified telecommunications and technology company that thrives on innovation and diligent execution to stay ahead in a fast changing global industry.