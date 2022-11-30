Econet scoops three top Superbrand awards

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe scooped three top awards at the 2022 Superbrands Awards ceremony held by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) in Harare recently.

The telecommunications and technology company won the coveted 2022 Overall MAZ Superbrand of the Year award, the Best Superbrand Award in the Telecommunication Sector and the Best Superbrand in the Business-to-Consumer category.

Running under the theme; “Brand relevance and dominance in the age of the new customer”, this year’s Superbrand Awards recognised brands that did their best to demonstrate continuous innovation and creativity, and that fully engaged with the customer.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s Group chief executive officer Dr Douglas Mboweni said the awards won by the company showed the market’s recognition of Econet’s significant investment in technology and innovation, and its drive towards being a customer-centric organisation that sought to meet customers’ ever changing needs.

“We are absolutely delighted to win these awards which confirm that our investment in technology, our relentless innovation drive and our deliberate customer-centric approach are indeed paying off,” said Dr Mboweni.

“Our commitment is to use technology as an enabler to meet our customers’ evolving needs, and our commercial teams’ marketing campaigns are all intended to raise our customers’ awareness to the value we offer them, and to help them experience and enjoy it as conveniently as possible.

“To that end, we dedicate these awards to our loyal customers, without whose support we would not have achieved these accolade.”

The latest awards cement the listed technology company’s leadership position in product innovations, creativity in engaging customers through advertising, as well as social community programmes that promote sustainability.

Two weeks ago, Econet won six other awards after it clinched two top ESG accolades at the Capital Markets Awards event and four more awards at the Zimbabwe Annual Responsible Business and CSR Awards ceremony, both held in capital Harare.