Econet ready to showcase its digital lifestyle products, services at the ZITF

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, says it will once again be showcasing its diverse range of digital lifestyle products and services at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) set to commence in Bulawayo next week.

The country’s largest annual trade expo, the ZITF is set to roar to life on 25 April and will run until 29 April. This year the fair is being held under the theme, “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

EWZ Group CEO Dr Douglas Mboweni said the company had a responsibility to participate at the country’s premier business exhibition, and has done so for many years.

“We are delighted to be once again participating at the country’s number one business exhibition which we believe we have a responsibility to participate in as a business.

“This year’s Fair is taking place amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) which represents opportunities in work, business as well as social life that we believe our business is well positioned to play a lead role in, and to provide the market with transformative innovation and national competitiveness,” Dr Mboweni said.

EWZ chief operating officer Engr Kezito Makuni, who will be on the ground at the Trade Fair, said the company was looking forward to exhibiting at this year’s event.

“We are looking forward to interacting with our customers and our business partners at this year’s Trade Fair and we are very excited to be exhibiting a wide assortment of our customer-centred innovations, which offer new possibilities to our customers,” he said.

He invited various stakeholders – customers, business partners, suppliers and the public at large – to visit and experience Econet’s award-winning, state-of-the-art pavilion, which he said will be showcasing “multiple products and services, including 5G use cases, a full array of Econet Business Solutions, 3D gaming, the latest devices and much more”.

Apart from these, he said visitors can also participate in various quizzes and promotions at the Econet stand and win numerous prizes.

Econet Wireless, which has won the ZITF overall Best Stand of the year a number of times, including last year, said it is expecting thousands of customers to visit its stand and experience the digital lifestyle first hand.