Econet, EcoCash Holdings shareholders approve rights issue

The shareholders of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited have approved resolutions allowing the companies to raise US$30.3 million each, to redeem shareholder debt (debentures) extended five years ago to service loans and fund the company’s expansion.

The resolutions were passed at Extra ordinary General Meetings (EGMs) held separately on Monday, and were passed with overwhelming majorities.

They will allow the two companies to raise at least US$30.3 million each through a rights issue offered to existing shareholders at a discounted price.

The debentures, which matured in April this year, were issued to finance Econet’s expansion plans over five years ago, before the demerger of EcoCash Holdings from Econet. EcoCash Holdings was subsequently listed as a separate entity on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

An early redemption of part of the debentures – which originally amounted to US$130 million – left the two companies still owing US$30,3 million worth of debentures to their shareholders.

But an economic downturn in Zimbabwe made it difficult for the companies to meet their US dollar debt obligations.

According to a Press Announcement published by Econet on Wednesday (August 9, 2023), at least 99.21% of the company’s shareholders approved the resolution to empower directors to offer renounceable rights to existing shareholders to subscribe for new shares in the company.

At the same time, 88.74% of shareholders agreed that “the rights on offer may only be renounced in favour of existing shareholders of the company,” while 99.14% of the shareholders agreed to pay the consideration for the rights offer at a price of US$0.06252 per debenture.

Meanwhile, 83.51% of EcoCash Holdings shareholders agreed to implement the renounceable rights offer to raise approximately US$30.3 million.

In addition, 91.23% of the group’s shareholders approved that the rights on offer may only be renounced in favour of existing shareholders of the company, and that they pay for the debentures at a price of US$0.06252 per debenture.

Market watchers say that while both Econet and EcoCash Holdings are now generating enough foreign currency to pay for the debentures without defaulting, the rights issue will help the companies improve their financial health and use their cash at hand to fund future growth.

Free of US dollar debt obligations, Econet can now focus on upgrading and modernizing its network infrastructure while EcoCash Holdings can now elect to invest in new digital infrastructure to stay abreast with emerging, new digital technologies and meet its customers’ evolving needs.