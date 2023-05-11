Econet, EcoCash full services restored after network challenges

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe says their services have now been fully restored following technical challenges which caused some services to be unavailable between Tuesday afternoon and yesterday.

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and EcoCash say their services have now been fully restored following technical challenges which caused some services to be unavailable between Tuesday afternoon and yesterday.

“We are pleased to inform our valued customers that all services are back up and fully restored following a power-related incident at our NOC (network operations centre) that affected some of our services over the past 24 hours,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“Our engineers and vendors (equipment suppliers) worked flat-out to resolve the challenges, which affected voice calls, SMS and EcoCash mobile money services on Tuesday afternoon, and which caused some customers to experience challenges in accessing our mobile data services yesterday.

“The voice, SMS and EcoCash services were fully restored on Tuesday evening, while the intermittent mobile data challenges which started yesterday morning were resolved at the end of the day, and we are now continuously monitoring the platform for stability.”

“While we made the gesture to allow our customers to use data services for free yesterday evening, we sincerely apologize to our valued customers for the inconvenience that the interruption of service may have caused them,” the companies said in the statement.