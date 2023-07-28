Econet celebrates 25th anniversary by rewarding customers with exciting 10% airtime bonus promotion

Herald Correspondent

In a move that is likely to endear it to with its customers, Econet Wireless has unveiled an exciting 10% bonus airtime promotion as the telecommunications and technology company continues celebrating its 25th anniversary with its customers.

Econet announced that it is offering a 10% airtime bonus as part of its milestone celebrations, providing an opportunity for its subscribers to enjoy extra value on their mobile services.

“We are excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary with our customers,” said an Econet spokeswoman.

“This promotion is just another way of saying thank you to our subscribers for their continued support, trust and loyalty over the years,” he said.

To participate in the promotion, which is running from July 20, 2023, to August 31, 2023, Econet customers just simply recharge their accounts using the EcoCash USD wallet, and they automatically receive an additional 10% bonus over and above their recharge value.

Customers can use the bonus airtime for any of a variety of Econet services, including making voice calls, sending text messages, and as data to browse the internet.

The listed telecoms giant, founded by its Group Chairman Strive Masiyiwa in 1998, has over the past two decades led in offering innovative solutions to both it consumer and corporate customers.