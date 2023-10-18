Econet Business Solutions launches a new Cyber Security strategy formulation & training service

Herald Correspondent

Econet Business Solutions (EBS), a unit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has launched a new Cyber Security Strategy formulation and training service.

The service is designed to help businesses of all sizes develop and implement a robust cyber security strategy to protect their data and systems from increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks.

The launch of the new service comes during the Cyber Security Awareness Month of October, an international campaign to help raise public awareness and knowledge about the importance of cyber security.

EBS’s new Cyber Security Strategy Formulation and Training Service is a comprehensive package that helps businesses of all sizes strengthen their cybersecurity and protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

“Cybersecurity is a critical concern for all companies in today’s digital age. With the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is more important than ever for businesses of all sizes to take steps to protect their sensitive data and networks,” EBS said in a statement.

The leading provider of business-to-business solutions in the country said its cyber-security services include a comprehensive assessment of the company’s current cybersecurity posture, the development of a tailored cybersecurity strategy and employee training and awareness.

EBS also offers data security, application security, mobile security, network security, endpoint security, cloud security, database and Infrastructure security, and business continuity and disaster recovery.

“Our company’s team of experienced cybersecurity experts works with private or public companies and organizations to identify and evaluate the organization’s assets, vulnerabilities and risks. They then help develop a cybersecurity strategy that is aligned with the company’s specific needs and goals” the statement said.

In addition, EBS said it offers a range of cybersecurity training programs to help employees learn about the latest threats and how to protect themselves and their organization from potential attacks. The training programs are designed to raise awareness of cybersecurity risks and best practices, and to teach employees how to identify and report suspicious activity.

“We leverage the latest cybersecurity technology to monitor clients’ systems 24/7 and have a step-by-step plan to mitigate and respond to risks. Our highly trained experts perform a full security sweep of your network and devices to identify threats and weaknesses, and then they help fix them,” said EBS.

“We help clients develop a tailored IT roadmap to secure their organizations’ systems and empower them and their employees to mitigate the risks of any security breach,” the company added.

Experts say cyber-attacks can have a devastating impact on organizations and businesses, resulting in financial losses, reputational damage and even legal liability. A recent report by IBM said the average cost of a data breach has risen to US$4.35 million.