EcoCash unveils mobile wallet for the young

EcoCash chief operating officer Mr Munyaradzi Nhamo addressing guests at the launch of the EcoCash Junior Wallet last week

Business Reporter

EcoCash Holdings has introduced a mobile phone wallet for young people between the ages 9 and 18 years as part of the Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s largest telecoms operator, subsidiary’s effort to integrate all age groups into the banking system.

Group chief executive officer Mr Eddie Chibi said only parents and guardians are allowed to register and fund the ‘EcoCash Junior Wallet’ on behalf of children from their wallets.

“This way, parents have control of re-setting pins and keep track of transactions made by the child,” he said.

According to EcoCash the idea is to enable children to take charge of their own pocket money and savings with the help of their parents and, in the process, nurture in them financial stewardship and discipline at an early age.

EcoCash is already compliant with privacy-protection laws related to children and minors, and with general data-protection regulations. These certifications ensure children and adults can safely and securely participate in the digital economy.

Mr Chibi said, “With the EcoCash Junior Wallet, teens and younger children can use the wallet to purchase goods online and in-store, buy airtime, as well as conduct peer-to-peer transfers.”

The wallet can be funded with either Zimbabwe dollars or United States dollars through cash-in, peer to peer transfers or via bank to wallet transfers from the guardian/parent, all aimed at creating convenience and helping children develop financial literacy.

EcoCash chief operating officer Munyaradzi Nhamo said, “Junior Wallet transaction limits for payments are $35 000 per day and $240 000 per month and up to US$175 per day and US$700 per month on the USD wallet.”

Mr Nhamo added that EcoCash was using the child-focused payment platform, a less risky way of giving children money compared to cash, to promote financial inclusion, financial literacy and accountability among children.

“Our aim is to meet the needs of young digital natives who are inclined towards a cash free world,” he said.

EcoCash said they believe children should be taught financial education at an early age.

“This can empower them to learn skills that can have a positive impact on their lives. The current global trends, as well as the pandemic and its impact on families, has highlighted the need for personal financial skills,” Nhamo said.

The launch of the Junior wallet comes at a time when various studies have revealed that teaching financial skills to children before they enter college, or join the workforce, is crucial to helping them grow into adults who can achieve financial security and success.

However, parents will still be required to attach the KYC documents of the child on a web portal.