EcoCash partners Spar for USD cash in and cash out services

Herald Correspondent

EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money platform, has partnered with Spar, the supermarket retail chain, to increase customer convenience and further avail its US dollar cash-in and cash-out services to over 400 partners across the country.

EcoCash chief operating officer Munyaradzi Nhamo confirmed the partnership, saying it will offer customer convenience to millions of EcoCash users.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Spar Zimbabwe, one of the country’s largest supermarket groups, to allow our customers the convenience to cash-in and cash-out while shopping in Spar supermarkets,” he said.

“With a large retail network across the country, Spar Zimbabwe is an incredible partner for EcoCash, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration offers for our mutual customers.”

The latest development comes at a time when EcoCash has partnered a number of companies in the retail, hardware, petroleum, agriculture and transport sectors, among others, to increase customer convenience and enhance customer experience.

Spar Zimbabwe, is an established retail organisation with over 46 branches in Harare, Bulawayo and other major towns in the country. The supermarket group has maintained its position as one of the leading, customer-centric retailers in the country, despite economic headwinds impacting consumers’ disposable incomes.

Mr Nhamo said the partnership will be a great addition to EcoCash’s remittance services. Customers who receive funds from the diaspora through their EcoCash US dollar wallets can also cash out their money from any Spar shop.

EcoCash is currently playing an important role in driving international remittance inflows into the country from Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

The remittances are channelled into the country through the mobile money platform’s global partners, such as SasaiRemit, WorldRemit, Western Union and Remitly, among many others.

EcoCash enables customers to send and receive money using their phones, buy airtime or data and pay for goods and services, among other convenient services it offers to millions of customers.