EcoCash opens remittance new centre in Harare

Herald Corresspondent

Ecocash has unveiled a new remittance centre in Harare, offering customers great convenience in receiving money from both local and international sources.

Located at Joina City in the centre of town, the Ecocash Remittance Centre – which was opened last week – aims to streamline the money transfer process by providing an integrated platform for all remittance-related services, including the popular EcoCash Cash-In and Cash-out service.

Customers who visited the facility last week applauded EcoCash for the convenience with which they accessed their money.

“I was in and out in a matter of minutes,” said Tawanda Mushangi.

“This new shop is a great improvement on the old system; we don’t have to wait in long queues any more to access our money.”

Mushangi’s comments were echoed by Efias Tafirei, who noted that the new shop, conveniently located in the city centre, is a clear signal that Ecocash is committed to providing its customers with convenience and the best possible service.

“I have been using Ecocash to receive remittances for a while now. This centre takes their service to the next level. It is very convenient and makes the entire process very smooth and quite efficient,” he said.

The remittance centre facilitates quick and secure transactions, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

The latest development comes after EcoCash welcomed the recent move by Government to reduce the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) from 2% to 1%. This has been widely applauded by the market, and also resulted in an increase in usage of mobile money services in the country.

“I personally welcome the new Ecocash USD transfer charges, which are much lower now,” said Mercy Foroma, a frequent Ecocash user.

The EcoCash Remittance Centre also offers additional convenience by operating longer hours of service, opening the whole day on Saturdays and for half the day on Sundays.

Local customers will be able to collect funds sent by their loved ones through Sasai Remit, Western Union, WorldRemit and MoneyGram and many others.