EcoCash launches USD Christmas Promotion

Herald Correspondent

EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money platform, has launched a Christmas Promotion that is set to reward customers who transact on its USD wallet.

The promotion, which runs from October 27, 2022, to December 16, 2022, allows customers to transact on their EcoCash USD wallet, earn points and stand a chance to win various prizes, including cows, cash, airtime, grocery vouchers, gas tanks and television sets in fortnightly draws.

All EcoCash customers qualify for the promotion. However, eligibility to win prizes is dependent on the number of points earned on the EcoCash USD Wallet. The higher the number of transactions performed, the higher the chances of winning a prize.

EcoCash said customers need to earn a minimum of 100 points every 2 weeks to stand a chance to win a prize during the fortnightly draws.

Every US$1 spent on Merchant payments or bill payments will earn 1 point, while for every US$1 spent on Cash In, airtime, sending money or receiving money from abroad, will earn 2 points.

“The promotion also gives guaranteed prizes. For every US$100 you Cash In, you get Guaranteed Airtime. We’re also rewarding customers who receive money from the diaspora into their EcoCash wallets. If they receive US$50 or more from abroad, they stand a chance to win a grocery voucher worth US$50 every fortnight,” said EcoCash.

Customers can personally fund their EcoCash USD wallet either using US dollars at Econet Shops around the country, at EcoCash franchises and via banking services through Steward Bank USD accounts. Or they can have their wallets funded by their loved ones and friends from the diaspora using international money transfer companies such as SasaiRemit, WorldRemit, Western Union and MamaMoney, among others.

EcoCash Chief Operating Officer Mr Munyaradzi Nhamo said the promotion is designed to reward customers who have been actively using EcoCash USD services while at the same time encouraging unregistered and inactive customers to try out the innovative mobile money service.

“This promo is hinged on the need to appreciate our customers for their patronage, especially as we have had an increase in engagements and usage of the various services offered by our mobile-friendly US$ Wallet,” Mr Nhamo said, at the launch of the Christmas Promotion yesterday.

“We are excited about the prizes up for grabs, and are happy to be rewarding our customers in the spirit of Christmas,” added Mr Nhamo.

Winners will be notified through an SMS from EcoCash, while their names will also be shared on the EcoCash social media pages (on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). For some of the draws, winners will be announced live on radio during a live outdoor broadcast.

“In addition to winning every two weeks for the duration of the promotion, if they qualify based on the mechanics of the promotion, our customers can also win the guaranteed prizes multiple times,” said Mr Nhamo.

Customers are able to check how many points they have accumulated at any given time by dialling *153*300#. Accumulated points are however valid for two weeks, and will be zerorised every fortnight, with customers required to start afresh to accrue more points for the next fortnight.