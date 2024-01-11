EcoCash lauded for bringing convenience in back-to-school season  

Herald Correspondent

EcoCash, the country’s leading mobile financial technology platform, is getting praise from users across the country for bringing convenience to the often hectic, back-to-school season.

This follows feedback from customers of the mobile money platform, who said EcoCash had enabled them to pay school fees and purchase back-to-school supplies – including foodstuffs, stationery, and uniforms – in multiple currencies, at a time they really needed the convenience.

Mr Tatenda Kadenge, a Director at Oxford Study Academy in the Dzivarasekwa suburb of Harare, said the use of EcoCash had made his school popular in the community, making life easier for many parents in the high-density suburb.

“We have integrated EcoCash into our daily transactions. Its unmatched convenience resonates well with our community as it aligns seamlessly with their understanding and familiarity.

“EcoCash isn’t just a method of payment; it’s a catalyst for streamlined transactions, making our operations more accessible and user-friendly,” Mr Kadenge said.

Ms Agnes Shoko, from Driefontein Primary School in Chirumanzu, said she was excited by the response the school was getting from parents using EcoCash to pay school fees.

“Since implementing EcoCash payments, we’ve received a very positive response. The system has proven efficient and reliable. Parents using EcoCash for fees payment at our school are delighted with the service.”

She said despite only adopting the use of EcoCash late last year, a quarter of the school community had already embraced EcoCash, because of its convenience.

Several schools across the country, including Arundel School, Lundi Christian High, Chatsworth Secondary, Mavuradonha High, Mnene High School, Marirangwe Secondary, Gweshe Primary, Mazambara High, Chimedza Primary School, Rusike Primary School, Quality Junior and Mutonhori High School, among many others, are reported to be accepting EcoCash payments in multiple currencies.

“I sent school fees to my niece in Mutorashanga using EcoCash, and it was remarkably quick and easy. She received the money instantly,” said Mr Tinotenda Chiendambuya, a guardian and a resident of Chitungwiza.

Mrs Tecla Moyo, a parent in Kwekwe, said: “Handling back-to-school expenses and pressures has been eased by the use of EcoCash. Whether one is purchasing school supplies or settling school fees, the convenience it offers has made this season much more manageable for our family.”

EcoCash has also provided convenience for parents buying groceries and clothing in various supermarkets and stores across the country, including TM Pick ‘n’ Pay, OK Zimbabwe, Bon Marche, Spar, Choppies, N Richards, Food Lovers, Jet and Edgars, among many others.

In addition to grocery shopping, EcoCash has also helped many parents and school goers by offering a convenient way of receiving remittances from family and friends in the Diaspora.

Through its partnership with leading remittance providers, such as SasaiRemit, World Remit and Western Union, EcoCash has been allowing customers to receive money directly into their EcoCash wallets, eliminating the need for long queues and tedious paperwork.

“My son in the UK sent money directly to my EcoCash Wallet, empowering me to easily purchase groceries and settle school fees – no bank queues, no hassle,” said Mrs Evelyn Ndhlovu, from Bulawayo.

In addition, bank customers across the country have been enjoying further convenience from the integration of EcoCash’s USD and ZWL wallets to several financial institutions, including Steward Bank, CBZ Bank, Stanbic Bank, BancABC, ZB Bank, POSB, National Building Society (NBS) and Nedbank.

The integration means parents and any other EcoCash users can transfer funds between their bank accounts and their EcoCash wallets to pay school fees or purchase other goods and services, or settle their bills, without the need to physically visit the bank.