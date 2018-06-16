EcoCash fraudsters arrested

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested three suspected fraudsters on allegations of creating fictitious EcoCash messages, which they used as proof of payment for various goods.

The latest development comes after a group of criminals has been targeting supermarkets, service stations and various businesses using the same method.

The criminals create fictitious messages to convince the targeted victims to believe that they would have sent money via EcoCash to their merchant code numbers.

Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho yesterday confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

The three, who were arrested by the CID (Commercial Crimes Division for Fraud) are Prince Chiwodza (24), Sungano Musoni (42) and Bernard Mutema (42), all of Glen View 8 in Harare.

“On 2 July 2018, the three hatched a plan to fraudulently obtain fuel from Engen Gazaland Service Station in Highfield. They drove their Nissan Atlas 1,5 tonne truck to the service station.

“Upon arrival, the suspects indicated to the complainant that they wanted to buy fuel using EcoCash method of payment.

“They created fictitious EcoCash messages, which they sent to the complainant’s merchant number,” Detective Asst Insp Chinho said.

She said as a result, the complainant issued them with 910.85 litres of diesel valued at $1 135, which they loaded into metal drums laden in the truck.

Petrol worth $40 was also filled into a small vehicle, which was being driven by one of the suspects.

“The complainant discovered the offence on 03 June 2018 when he was doing reconciliation of his stock. He enquired with EcoCash authority and discovered that the transactions made were fraudulent. He made a police report,” she said.

Detective Asst Insp Chinho said investigations carried out led to the arrest of the three at Makomva Business Centre in Glen View while selling the fuel on the black market.

Police recovered 750 litres of diesel worth $975 from the suspects.

“Police would like to urge members of the public to be more cautious and exercise due diligence when accepting payments through mobile money transfer transactions.

“They should make verifications with the service provider before disposing of their goods,” Det Asst Insp Chinho said.