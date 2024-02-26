EcoCash extends payroll services to security companies

Herald Correspondent

EcoCash, the leading financial services platform in the country, has expanded its payroll services to include security companies.

The latest development allows employees of companies in the security sector across the country to conveniently receive their full pay directly into their EcoCash wallets.

“Extending payroll services to security companies – whose personnel are scattered across the country, guarding the assets and premises of their clients – will meet a unique need to the industry, save time and money, and provide much-needed convenience,” said an EcoCash spokesperson.

EcoCash said security companies already enjoying the EcoCash payroll service include Guard Alert, Fawcett, Securico, Peace Security, Volsec, Strike Security, Gilta Security, Armour Shield, Siera Vision Security and Absolute Security, among others.

EcoCash Payroll Services is designed to create efficiencies, streamline operations and enhance employee satisfaction for security companies, which often face the challenge of managing payroll for a large and diverse workforce, stationed across wide geographical locations.

By leveraging EcoCash’s mobile platform, security companies can now securely disburse salaries, bonuses and allowances directly into their employees’ EcoCash wallets, eliminating cumbersome and time-consuming cash-handling processes.