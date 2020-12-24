Eat n’ Lick opens second branch in Chinhoyi

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Fast food outlet, Eat n’ Lick, last Saturday opened a second branch in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West, bringing to 15 the number of branches countrywide.

The new branch is the food outlet’s second to be opened despite the ravaging effects of Covid-19 that saw many companies closing down.

The branch was supposed to have been officially opened a fortnight ago but failed due to a few glitches although it opened its doors to food lovers last week. It is, however, going to be officially opened soon together with their Chinhoyi first branch, which is currently going under massive upgrading.

Eat n’ Lick recently re-branded and upgraded by introducing state-of-the-art equipment, SBD self-service tapping machines to promote social distancing as the outlet intensifies Covid-19 guidelines and promote self-service.

Eat n’ Lick managing director Pastor Tsitsi Musabayana, said Chinhoyi’s second branch was conveniently located for the travelling public using the busy Harare-Chirundu trunk route and was opened after a request from their clients.

She said there shall be a delayed official opening of the new branch once renovations at their first branch are done.

“Our workforce has been taken from the town as we move to create employment except for a few who are training the new workers.” she added.

Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi, said the second Eat n’ Lick branch in Chinhoyi was not only going to create employment for local youths and businesses for suppliers, but add value to the town as it eyes city status.

“It increases visibility of Chinhoyi since the branch is along the Harare-Chirundu highway. We are also excited about this investment as it is a show of confidence in the town of Seven Heroes as we move to attain city status. This investment will create jobs for the Chinhoyi community thus improving some livelihoods of the locals,” he said.

Chinhoyi’s second branch adds to the brand’s drive of opening 12 more branches locally, regionally and internationally including two branches in the United States of America.

Eat n’ Lick chairman, Bishop Isaiah Musabayana recently told The Sunday Mail during the official opening of their Chegutu branch that at least 12 branches will be opened in the next five years across the world.

Bishop Musabayana said in the region they are targeting countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Zambia. Apart from offering meals, Eat n’ Lick has also sponsored many children under its corporate social responsibility programmes including orphans and the elderly.

“We assist orphanages, old people’s homes and many disadvantaged communities. We are our brothers’ keepers. When you buy from any of our branches, you are contributing in the upkeep of orphans, the elderly and disadvantaged members of our communities,” Bishop Musabayana was quoted saying.