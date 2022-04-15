Easter, Independence Day festivities galore

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Happy Good Friday!

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life,” once said Janine di Giovanni, while Independence holiday is about celebrating Zimbabwe’s peace, freedom and unity.

This year the Independence Day and the Easter Monday fall on the same day.

Again this signifies that there are a lot of events taking place around the country to accommodate the revellers during the long break and for those church goers, it is also a time to enjoy with family in a holy mood.

The Herald Arts section conducted a survey on some of the local events taking place.

Below is the weekend guide where revellers are spoilt for choice:

All set for Moet Party

Organisers for the Friday party dubbed Moet and Chandon Champagne Party say all is set for tonight’s event with some of the invited guests from South Africa having started arriving.

The party which is a Joeboy pre-concert party will be hosted in Greendale and will see some of the socialites who include South Africans, Tebogo Thobajane, Buhle “Lulu” Menziwa, Ms Shally and Collin Manyore among others in attendance.

The event is powered by businessman Scott Sakupwanya.

Nigerian singer Joeboy to perform in Zim

Nigerian afro pop and rhythm and blues singer and songwriter Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, known professionally as Joeboy, is jetting into the country this Sunday, same day as his concert at Borrowdale Racecourse, Harare.

He is scheduled to share the stage with musicians such as Jah Prayzah, Takura, King 98 and disc jockey Langton B among others.

Mister & Miss Zim on tomorrow

Organisers of the forthcoming Little Mister & Miss Zimbabwe have said that the models are ready for the show.

The pageant which seeks to discover, nurture and support the modelling talents from a young age is open to children aged between 3 to 12 years.

It will be hosted at the Marina Convention Centre, Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare and winners of the pageant will represent Zimbabwe in Uganda in April next year.

Ladies Affair in Chinhoyi

Just like the United States singer Beyonce Knowles, once sang “…who runs the world… girls”. This Sunday popular joint in Chinhoyi, Jongwe Corner is hosting a show featuring women musicians from different genres.

The show entitled “Let’s Go — 4th Street Ladies Affair” will feature Pah Chihera, Anita Jaxson, Feli Nandi, Da Ruler among others.

ZimPraise launches new album

For the gospel fans, interdenominational group ZimPraise is set launch album and live DVD recording on Independence Day at the Rainbow Towers.

The album titled, “The Jesus Revolution Season 13” will see the group performing their new and old songs.

It is a family event and will start in the afternoon.

Macheso, Winky D, Nutty O, Selmor and ExQ in UK

In the United Kingdom there are two major events featuring Zimbabwean musicians as they commemorate Independence Day.

Dubbed the ZimIndependence Weekender in Manchester and Birmingham artistes such as Freeman, Qounfuzed, EXQ, Nutty O and DJ Tamuka among others are set to serenade fans with their hit songs.

In Leicester, Macheso, Winky D, Selmor, Jah Signal, Baba Harare, Nox Guni and Mambo Dhuterere among others are expected to share the stage today at the Athena gardens for the Diaspora InsSAMA Festival.

Tomorrow the same musicians will feature in a family show at London’s O2 Indigo.

Vic Falls hosts Mapopoma Festival

All is set today for a two-day Mapopoma Festival which is meant to celebrate local artistes at The Kingdom Elephant Hotel, Victoria Falls.

The line up includes Jah Prayzah,Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten, Mzoe 7, Feli Nandi, Muffia King and several disc jockeys. The event is being hosted by Hweva Joe Mvura of Dollarbill Entertainment.