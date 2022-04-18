Easter Holiday death toll hits 45

Passers-by look at the wreckage of a St Charles Lwanga High Scool bus that was involved in an accident on Thursday night, killing 36 people, five kilometers before Jopa turn off along Chipinge Chimanimani road. - Picture by: Tinai Nyadzayo.

Crime Reporter

The holiday traffic death toll yesterday rose to 45 after two more people died in another crash at Masenyane area along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.

One more passenger from the Chimanimani bus accident on Thursday died yesterday in hospital, bringing to 38 the number of deaths from that accident.

At Masenyane, two people died while four others were seriously injured when a Stallion Cruise bus and a haulage truck side-swiped early yesterday morning.

The injured were all taken to the nearby St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane, while the bodies of the two dead were retrieved from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, the police have announced the names of 34 of the 38 dead in the Chimanimani bus accident.

As police continue to ascertain facts surrounding the accident, they have warned motorists to avoid night driving if possible, to carry danger warning signs in the event of breakdowns, and to exercise extreme caution on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway due to uncontrolled livestock movement, especially at night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo road occurred at the 180km peg near Jotsholo.

The 34 names of the dead in the Chimanimani bus crash identified so far are: Pamela Chikohonero (32), Delmar Muchakubvura, Eberson Toperesu, Netsai Chikoka, Jealous Maputire, Tsitsidzashe Nduna, Nyarai Manyezu, Loice Mutoo Toperesu, Miriam Machona, Chipo Tsvakai, Truth Shombe, Spiwe Pauren Marangwana, Leon Zengeni, Learnmore Manja, Loveness Peneti, Emily Kwangare (four), Beatrice Manje, Marembo Benjamin Kanodzungira, Winnie Sarumani, Precious Kareyi, Pretty Muziri (10), Tracy Muzati, Betserayi Mapunga, Wilbert Garikai, Shylet Man’iso, Getrude Sibanda, Yolanda Dzirumwi, Leance Maranga, Umalo Chiweshe, Rosemary Sarumhungu, Miriam Jiyamwa (51), Sarah Sithole, Fadzai Javangwe and Tanyaradzwa Mudavanhu (11 months).

“Meanwhile, the bodies of four victims, two male infants, a male juvenile and a female juvenile are yet to be identified.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the motoring public to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid travelling at night. Above all, motorists should be cautious on the roads and avoid overloading of vehicles,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The accident occurred on Friday morning near the boundary of Chimanimani and Chipinge after the brakes of a St Charles Lwanga bus, which was overloaded with 106 passengers, reportedly failed.

The bus subsequently veered off the road and rolled several times before landing over 200 metres down the steep gradient.

All passengers in the bus were members of ZCC church and were headed for the annual Easter pilgrimage gathering in Mbungo in Masvingo Province.

The dead are being given State-assisted funerals.

In another accident on Friday, four died, while 14 were injured, when Mugodhi Apostolic Church members who were travelling from Murehwa from a church service had an accident along the Nyanga-Ngwenya road.

A pedestrian was also hit and killed by a speeding motorist along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare.