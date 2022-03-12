East, West, Zimbabwe is best

Dr Masimba Mavaza

Then a new king, to whom Joseph meant nothing, came to power in Egypt. Exodus 1:8 (New International Version)

Since the war in Ukraine started there were so many lessons we learnt from the war. The first lesson was political. I learnt that never trust the West. They wake you up to a war mode and then abandon you at the time of your need. No matter how bold you stand and how courageous you speak they will abandon you at the time of need.

The second lesson I learnt was what ever happened wherever you are home is best. Ukraine has taught me that there is only one place you can call home and that is home. Zimbabwe is the only country in the whole world any Zimbabwean can call home for home is the only place which is home.

I interviewed Thomas Makanda a Zimbabwean who has been in Ukraine for over thirty years.

Makanda’s story taught me that wherever you are and whatever status you have, you are only safe when you invest back home. My brother Joshua Maponga tried his hand in South Africa, Swaziland and England. Thank God pastor Maponga is back in Zimbabwe preaching the gospel of patriotism. There is no place like home. Your eggs are safe in the basket called home.

Coming back to my friend Makanda, he went to study law in Russia thirty years ago. After his studies he refused to go back home. He was at school with the likes of the late Stephen Musona, the late Morgan Nemadire the likes of Chipo Muronda, Joseph Jagada. Joseph Mabeza and few others. Matanda decided to settle in Ukraine because Russia was too racist.

By nature Russia loves Africa at a governmental level, but on the individual basis Russians are anti-blacks. So Ukraine was a better choice.

He became a public prosecutor then dived into private business. He naturalised to become Ukrainian. All his businesses and colleges are in Ukraine and Moldavia.

Matanda said he never thought of going back to Zimbabwe. He told himself and his Ukrainian wife that Ukraine was his home. So Zimbabwe only holds his parents’ graves while his siblings are dotted right round the world.

Like everybody in the world, no one anticipated that a war would rock Europe be it West or Eastern Europe. Europe has been selling a peace tug to the world. War was clearly anticipated in Africa or Middle east. So Matanda never believed that he could be a refugee in any other country ever. War in Europe was only played in the movies. It was Europe which had graduated in looking after refugees. No one ever thought that the tables will turn down. The events of Russia and Ukraine are beyond imagination.

When the war broke out, Matanda saw the true evil of war for the first time.

Makanda decided to send his family to Poland since being a Ukrainian he was not allowed to leave the country. The government has decreed that he stays and fight.

He was prepared to fight but to his horror he experienced first time racism. His children were mixed race they were not allowed to board any bus or train out of the country. Blacks were not allowed on the train or bus.

Matanda realised painfully though that “kudina amai hakuendwe” – never go where your there is no mum”

Makanda had to bribe the guards and finally his family was allowed in the train.

He wanted his family to connect to the Zimbabwean embassy in Poland, but the family had no Zimbabwean documents and they could not speak Shona or isiNdebele. This meant they have to be stuck on the tents and open to abuse in his absence.

For the first time in his life, he became homeless and had to depend on soldiers ‘rations. He could not leave Ukraine because there were no flights. He was forced to hold a gun and defend a country that did not appreciate his contributions. Now he’s in hiding and can’t even come to Zimbabwe because he has no investments in. Zimbabwe.

He has communicated with his wife who is in Poland now. His 24 year old son was forcibly signed into the army. He was of mixed race and was deployed to the frontline. Matanda has been unable to communicate with his son.

In the regiment he had been conscripted he sawacism first hand. He was pushed into the battle front without any training. He is always reminded that he is not a real Ukrainian.

Matanda realised that he was Ukrainian on paper only. Nobody respected him even though he was fighting the Russians.

Fellow patriots, no matter how the foreign lands make you feel at home, you remain Zimbabwean. You do not need a Russian war to realise that you are not wanted.

His children could not be allowed into Poland because they are asking questions.

It does not matter your immigration status in a foreign land, remember that you are first a Zimbabwean before any other thing else, and just as the Polish denied entry to all blacks, including black Ukrainian citizens from entering their country, you will need a plan B, never rely on any individual.

It will come a day when your status will count to nothing. No one knows when our citizenship of a foreign country will be questioned and when our foreign passport will become worthless. What would you do?

Matanda realised too late that he was a second-class citizen.

A Pharaoh will arrive one day who doesn’t know Joseph, and your stay in a foreign land becomes dangerous. You will be targeted as the enemy. Things will never remain the same.

It is incumbent on every Zimbabwean abroad to make investment at home a priority. You will end up going back home empty- handed. Being in the diaspora should encourage you to develop your home. What ever you do or say, home is best. .

No one is indisposed we all have a job to do.

No one ever thought that Chelsea Footbal Club owner Roman Abramovich, could spend over US$5 billion in the British economy in the last 30 years, yet his assets are now being frozen for a crime he didn’t commit. Those of us who love Chelsea are bearing the brunt of the war on sports.

No one is spared when the time comes to be ill-treated in a foreign country. Many blacks are not protected in foreign countries.

In England now there is a new law which will strip you off British citizenship without a reason. No situation is permanent.

Ukrainian people have discovered they are ready to die for the idea that they should choose their own destiny. To a cynical dictator that must be incomprehensible. To the rest of humanity, it is an inspiration.

If only this week’s bravery was enough to bring the fighting to an end. Alas, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not withdraw so easily. From the start, Mr Putin has made clear that this is a war to protect Russian interests.

At its most brutal, escalation means that, whatever the world does, Mr Putin will dig in.

Where does this put Makanda? Where does this put us all in diaspora? Investing abroad is like investing at your in-laws.

Zimbabweans abroad now look at the treatment their fellow brothers are getting abroad. Surely there is no place like home.

