East and Southern Africa pull together for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Delegates at the ongoing regional symposium on SRHR being held in Victoria Falls

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke, Victoria Falls

Technical representatives from 23 countries in east and southern African countries are meeting in Victoria Falls to discuss efforts being implemented to strengthen Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in the region.

The regional symposium is being convened by the 2gether4SRHR programme and seeks to take stock of available models and approaches to strengthen SRHR outcomes and allows experts to exchange knowledge gained and document lessons learnt for future efforts to build upon to improve the SRHR of all people.

The 2gether4SRHR is a comprehensive regional programme funded by the regional SRHR Team of Sweden. The programme aims to improve the sexual and reproductive health and rights of all people in East and Southern Africa, particularly adolescent girls, young people and key populations, by promoting an integrated approach to SRHR, HIV and gender-based violence.

It is being implemented jointly by UNAIDS, UNFPA, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation in partnership with Regional Economic Communities, civil society organizations among other partners.