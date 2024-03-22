Earth Hour 2024: Zimbabwe joins world to mark efforts in support of global environmental action

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

EARTH Hour, one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment, will once again inspire individuals, businesses and organisations in over 190 countries and territories including Zimbabwe to renew their commitment to the planet.

More than 500 people will today march from Belgravia Shopping Centre in Harare to the Botanical Gardens for the Earth Hour celebrations organised by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Zimbabwe.

Earth Hour is celebrated globally on the last Saturday of March every year and this year marks the 18th Earth Hour in support and celebration of the planet.

WWF Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Vongai Makamure said Earth Hour served as a beacon of positivity and hope, bringing people from all walks of life together to engage with environmental issues.

Ms Makamure said Earth Hour invites everyone, everywhere to find the most enjoyable ways to give an hour for Earth.

“The public are being invited to “Give an hour for Earth” to create the biggest hour for earth by taking 60 minutes to do good for the planet,” she said.

“Earth Hour is a significant opportunity for each person to take action to protect nature and the environment. On this day, WWF encourages everyone to commit to preserving our environment.-

“Nature plays an important role in our economy and in our everyday lives. It is vital for food, air and water, among other things and it is therefore everybody’s responsibility to protect our planet.”

Born in Sydney, Australia in 2007, Earth Hour is WWF’s flagship global environmental movement and it has grown to become the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement.

Earth Hour encourages participants from all walks of life, around the world, to share their commitment to the planet by dedicating one hour to fun and planet-supportive activities.

This serves as a rallying cry for the unprecedented collective action needed to address pressing environmental challenges.

WWF is an independent conservation organisation with over 5 million supporters and a global network active in over 100 countries whose mission is to stop the degradation of the Earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature by conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.