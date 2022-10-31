Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

A 17-year-old Ruwa juvenile died on the spot after he was hit by a train while walking along the Harare-Mutare railway line putting on earphones.

Through their Twitter handle, police said they are investigating a fatal incident in which a juvenile was hit by a train.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a fatal incident in which a 17-year-old juvenile was hit by a train while walking along Harare-Mutare railway line, putting on earphones, at the 253 km peg, Ruwa on October 29 2022 at around 07: 55 hours,” wrote the police.

Police also warned members of the public against wearing earphones while walking on the roads or crossing railway lines.