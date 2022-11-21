Early detection of diabetes, a critical matter-Merck Foundation board member

Phillipa Mukome-Chinhoi Herald Correspondent

Early detection of diabetes is a critical matter that everyone should take into consideration, Mozambique Merck Foundation board of trustee member has said.

Speaking during the ninth edition of the Merck Foundation Asia Luminary educational health media training workshop in Dubai recently, Mozambique board of trustee member Professor Mohsin Sidat said while the chronic disease was easy to treat, it could be fatal if it’s not controlled by treatment.

“Society thinks this chronic disease is easy to manage yet it can cause death if one stops taking their medication or doesn’t go to be checked. “Diabetes is a problem which requires self-control to manage it,” Prof Sidat told journalists who attended the training.

Even though there is no diabetes cure, the disease can be treated and controlled while some people may go into remission, he said.