Early Christmas treat for Kwekwe prisoners

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

KWEKWE Prison inmates received an early Christmas present after their local mining company, Gold Metal Investments donated US$3 000 worth of blankets, towels, mineral water and groceries

Cold Metal manager Mr Munyaradzi Munyanyi said it was their way of giving back to the community.

“This is our way of giving back to the community and we thank the Second Republic for giving us the place to mine. We decided to enjoy our Christmas together with our prisoners and give them hope that one day they will come out and we are ready to welcome them back into society,” said Mr Munyanyi.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correction Services, the correctional services Brand Ambassador, Sulumani Chimbetu, said the donation will go a long way in improving the welfare of prisoners’. “We are very grateful to GMI for such a gesture as it will go a long way in improving the way the inmates live. We are therefore calling on the company to spread its wings and look at other prisons outside Kwekwe,” said Sulu.

Speaking at the same occasion, ZPCS Deputy Officer Commanding, Assistant Commissioner Precious Chinamasa, said the support from local partners will go a long way in reintegrating prisoners back into society.

“We are grateful for the Christmas gift and if we see assistance coming from companies, it gives us the confidence that we are not alone. The gesture will go a long way in ensuring reintegration of prisoners into the society,” she said.