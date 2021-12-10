Eagles, Mountaineers Pro50 clash bowled out by Covid-19

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE domestic Pro50 Championship match between Alliance Health Eagles and Mountaineers failed to take place at Harare Sports Club yesterday after four players from one of the teams tested positive for Covdid-19.

Zimbabwe Cricket had to call off the match as a precautionary measure and the decision on the postponed match will be announced in due course.

ZC said the Covid-19 cases were detected during a routine pre-match coronavirus screening exercise.

“ZC has COVID-19 protocols in place to manage positive cases effectively with the intention of enabling its competitions to proceed while keeping all other players and participants safe,” said the association in a statement.