Eagles, Mountaineers clash in final

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

DEFENDING champions Alliance Health Eagles Women fired strong warning shots against Mountaineers Women ahead of the Women’s T20 Cup final between the two cricket teams set for Harare Sports Club today.

Eagles Women were in mean mood when they thrashed their opponents by nine wickets in a heavily lop-sided match at Old Hararians yesterday.

They are now standing on the verge of a domestic double as they look to add to their recent success in the Women’s Fifty50 Challenge.

Esther Mbofana took an amazing seven wickets for one run in yesterday’s Women’s T20 Cup final dress rehearsal while Mitchell Mavunga had 2-13 as Mountaineers were bowled out for a measly total of 14 runs.

Alliance Health Eagles only needed to bowl 6.2 overs before reaching the target of 15 runs, albeit for the loss of one wicket, in just four overs in this brief encounter.

Eagles Women’s coach Trevor Garwe yesterday said the win was a massive confidence booster after recovering from a loss they had encountered the previous day against Rhinos.

They need an outright win yesterday to seal their place in the final after Mountaineers had already booked a berth with a game to go.

“The confidence among the ladies is at the all-time high after this result. We needed to win this match to confirm our place in the final and we are all happy with this victory, especially coming against the same side that we will meet in the final.

“Having our senior players in such good form ahead of the final can only put us in good position to defend the title. Of course we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“We knew we were the defending champions but we have been taking it game by game. Now that we are in the final, we only need to maintain focus, try to do all the basics right and again if we respect our opponents, chances are that we will not go wrong.

“I am happy we don’t have any niggles; only some tired legs but we have to manage that and hope everyone plays to their full potential in the final,” said Garwe.

Eagles Women finished top of the table with 40 points at the end of the six round-robin matches played by the four competing teams in two legs.

Although Mountaineers Women failed to come to the party yesterday, the Mutare-based outfit had done enough to demonstrate their capabilities in the run up to the final.

Just like Eagles, they finished on 40 points, having been the first team to book their place in the final following their eight wicket victory over Tuskers Women the previous day.

Eagles’ win early in the morning yesterday rendered Rhinos Women’s’ nine-wicket thrashing of Tuskers Women void in the battle for a finals berth.

Rhinos could only end their campaign on 35 points, thanks to top performances from batters Ashley Ndiraya (55*) and Mary-Anne Musonda (57*) and Josephine Nkomo’s 3-15 with the ball.

Tuskers managed 121/8 in their 20 overs after winning the toss. Loreen Tshuma was the top-scorer with 34 runs while Chiedza Dhururu weighed in with 22.

But the target was easily overhauled by Rhinos who reached 125/1 with 18 balls remaining. Rhinos’ number three batter Musonda made all the difference after plundering 18 runs in the 17th over taken by Nomvelo Sibanda. Ndiraya was voted Player of the Match for her run-a-ball 55.

The Women’s T20 Cup final between Eagles and Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club will kickstart the action today before the Men’s Domestic Twenty20 third place playoff between Rhinos and Southern Rocks.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket have shifted the men’s Domestic T20 Competition final featuring Mountaineers against Alliance Health Eagles to Saturday at Harare Sports Club.

The championship-deciding match was originally scheduled for today but will now take place on Saturday at 1:30pm.

“ZC is lining up a variety of activities to make this Saturday a fun-filled and completely memorable day.

“Attendance will be free of charge but spectators will be asked to produce proof of their full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain entry into the venue.

“Gates will be closed once the permitted capacity has been reached,” said ZC in a statement.

Women’s T20 Cup Results

Yesterday

Mountaineers 14 in 6.2 overs (Nyasha Gwanzura 9*, Esther Mbofana 7-1, Mitchell Mavunga 2-13) lost to Eagles 15-1 in 4 overs. (Modester Mupachikwa 7*, Kellies Ndlovu 2*) by 9 wickets.

Tuskers Women 121/8 in 20 overs (Loreen Tshuma 34, Chiedza Dhururu 22; Josephine Nkomo 3-15, Diveniah Ndhlalambi 2-22) lost to Rhinos 125/1 in 17 overs (Mary-Anne Musonda 57*, Ashley Ndiraya 55; Phillanhtropic Shango 1-23) by nine wickets

Fixtures: Today

Women’s T20 Cup Final

Alliance Health Eagles Women v Mountaineers Women (HSC, 9:30am)

Men’s Domestic Twenty20 Competition Third Place Play-off

Mountaineers against Alliance Health Eagles (HSC 1:30pm)