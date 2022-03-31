Eagles beat Mountaineers to retain Women’s T20 Cup

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ALLIANCE Health Eagles have been crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Cup for the second time in a row following a seven-wicket win over Mountaineers in the final played at Harare Sports Club today.

Having won the field and electing to field, Eagles managed to restrict their opponents to 110/3 in their 20 overs, with Loryn Phiri (41) and Pelagia Mujaji (34) the highest scorers.

In response, Eagles reached 111/3 in 18.3 overs.

Player of the Match Kellies Ndlovu scored an unbeaten 46 runs while 13-year-old Beloved Biza was unbeaten on 30 runs.

Women’s T20 Cup final Result

Alliance Health Eagles won by seven wickets

Mountaineers 110 in 20 overs (Loryn Phiri 41, Pelagia Mujaji 34, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 19; Kellis Ndlovu 1-12, Precious

Marange 1-30, Mitchell Mavunga 0-20)

Alliance Health Eagles 111-3 in 18.3 overs (Kellis Ndlovu 46*, Beloved Biza 30*, Modester Mupachikwa 14, Loryn Phiri 1-17, Audrey Mazvishaya 1-18, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 0-13)